Creature Commandos Season 2 Will Have a Big Change DC Fans Did Not See Coming

The upcoming second season of Creature Commandos will have one big change. Taking to his Threads account to answer fan questions, DC Studios co-head James Gunn revealed that Creature Commandos will have a major creative difference in its second season. With the first season of Creature Commandos, Gunn was at the head, having penned the entire season in addition to serving as an executive producer on the animated series. For the show’s second season, however, Gunn will not be returning to write for the series. Instead, Gunn confirmed on Threads that the show’s second season will have a writers’ room.

Gunn doesn’t go into specifics about why he isn’t writing Creature Commandos Season 2, but one can imagine it may be due to his ever-busy schedule. Gunn is, after all, coming off three years of work on Superman and the second season of Peacemaker. Both are projects he worked on as a writer and director. He’s also partly responsible for building the DC Universe along with Peter Safran. Opening a writer’s room for Creature Commandos’ second season is understandable, given Gunn’s ever-growing plate of responsibilities.

James Gunn Steps Back From Creature Commandos Season 2

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey previously revealed that a second season of Creature Commandos had been fast-tracked back in February, noting that they were trying to break the season’s story earlier in the year. It’s unclear how far into the production process they currently are, but it seems they’re hard at work on following up on Gunn’s work from the first season.

Creature Commandos was the first project released as part of the brand-new DC Universe, premiering in December of 2024. The animated project focuses on Task Force M, Amanda Waller’s team of incarcerated, black ops monsters. The team consists of the Bride of Frankenstein (played by Indira Varma), Doctor Phosphorus (played by Alan Tudyk), Weasel (played by Sean Gunn), G.I. Robot (also played by Sean Gunn), and Nina Mazursky (played by Zoë Chao). The show’s voice cast also features Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Frankenstein, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

The first season of Creature Commandos is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max. As of now, a release date for Season 2 of Creature Commandos has not yet been announced.

Next up for Gunn is the second season of Peacemaker, which is expected to play a huge part in the DC Universe. Gunn penned the entire second season and also stepped behind the camera as a director for multiple episodes. Peacemaker Season 2 is slated to debut on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.