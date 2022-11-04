Criminal Minds: Evolution Trailer Released by Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution has a brand new trailer for Paramount+. The highly-anticipated follow-up to the crime drama has a home on the streaming service. Over the pandemic, more people have become accustomed to rediscovering old favorites. The original Criminal Minds is something that got an algorithmic bump over these last few years. All that interest led to a reboot of course, and most of the fan-favorites are in the fold for this time around. That's right, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford all have been posting about Evolution on social media and teasing what's to come on Paramount+. It seems like the big day is finally at hand. Check out the clip for yourself right here!

"All my years as a profiler, I studied killers. But I never studied what a pandemic would do to them," Mantegna's character Rossi saysduring the trailer. "They couldn't move, they couldn't hunt. So they started communicating to become better predators." Troublingly, it seems the show's approach to COVID-19 was having a serial killer ring spring up as a result. It will be interesting to see how fans react to that wrinkle.

How is Criminal Minds: Evolution Going to Be Different?

Paramount+ has a synopsis for the new series streaming on the platform: "CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series' format. CBS' original "Criminal Minds" series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

"Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc."

