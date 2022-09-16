Criminal Minds Revival Gets a New Title for Paramount+

News of the Criminal Minds revival at Paramount+ has been developing quickly in recent weeks with the streamer confirming last week that the new episodes will carry with them a new title, Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this fall. Additional news about the new episodes confirmed that Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford has also joined the cast of the revival playing a character called Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. Gilford's role will be as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Who is returning for the new Criminal Minds?

A handful of the cast members from the original run of Criminal Minds will be returning for the new episodes, with Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster all confirmed to return in some capacity. Original cast members Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney have not signed on and seemingly won't be able to fit it into their schedule, though the former has previously noted he's not interested in a reprisal.

What's Criminal Minds: Evolution about?

Once again following the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the Criminal Minds revival will actually blend "serialized elements" into the show's procedural format. An official description for the new episodes reads: "In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

When does the new Criminal Minds premiere?

Production is ongoing on Criminal Minds: Evolution and no official premiere date has been set. The series is targeting a fall 2022 premiere on Parmaount+ when it does arrive.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.