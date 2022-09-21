Criminal Minds Revival Announces Premiere Date





Criminal Minds is coming back on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot gets rolling on Thanksgiving Day with two new episodes according to the network. November 24 will see a ton of people looking for something to guide them into the later parts of their afternoon. (Turkey can be dangerous that way.) After the premiere with two episodes, fans can look forward to a new release every Thursday until the mid-season finale on December 15. From there, the show returns on January 12, 2023 with the second half of the season. Then, prepare yourself for the finale on February 9, 2023. There's a virtual Television Critics Association presentation today that will feature the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Erica Messer is aboard as shworunner and executive producer.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford. Will all be back in the fold. One of Paramount+'s heads face an update on the development back in July. "We are still very much in development on 'Criminal Minds.' We'll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well." Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series for Paramount+, told Variety. "These things ebb and flow...As I mentioned, I came in in the summer and so it took a second to gear up and figure out, 'What are we doing? 'There's not a hidden monster under the water there. It's just been in its process, so it's in development... We have always thought it's a fantastic idea to have 'Criminal Minds' on the service, so that hasn't changed."

Here's how the streamer describes the new series: "CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series' format. CBS' original "Criminal Minds" series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

