How to Stream The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

The CW's Arrowverse of shows are currently on hiatus until at least January of 2021, which gives fans plenty of time to catch up on what they might have missed. Whether you watch all of the interconnected universe of shows or just one, you probably know that the franchise built up to the long-awaited "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. The five-episode event, which is inspired by the iconic DC Comics storyline of the same name, completely shattered the TV multiverse as fans knew it, while dropping in a litany of cameo appearances and Easter eggs. If you would like to properly check out the event in its entirety - whether for the first time or as a rewatch - you're in luck. All five hours of the event are available to stream as of Tuesday, June 10th, now that Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow has made its way onto Netflix.

While past crossovers were easy to consume entirely on Netflix (albeit with some switching back and forth between shows), "Crisis" is a bit more complicated, due to Batwoman being hosted on HBO Max. The CW has elected to put all of its freshman shows - both from this season and future seasons - on the newfound streaming service, with both Nancy Drew and Katy Keene available on there as well.

So, if you want to watch "Crisis" in its entirety - and you happen to have both a Netflix and an HBO Max subscription - here's the order you need to do so.

Supergirl 5x09: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One" (on Netflix) Batwoman 1x09: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" (on HBO Max) The Flash 6x09: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three" (on Netflix) Arrow 8x08: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four" (on Netflix) Legends of Tomorrow 5x01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five" (on Netflix)

While you might need to hop from one streaming service to another to check out the second hour of the crossover, we can assure you that it's more than worth the trouble. The event follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse's last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

In the process, fans were been treated to a wide array of epic cameos, including Black Lightning's Cress Williams, Batman's Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the casts of DC Universe's Titans, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, and Doom Patrol, Smallville's Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey's Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, Lucifer's Tom Ellis, Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, and Justice League star Ezra Miller.

