The Boys Season 4 Confirms Gen V Stars Appearing in New Season

Crossover between The Boys and Gen V has been a part of the two shows ever since the trailer for Gen V season one premiered. Not only did characters from The Boys immediately appear in the marketing of Gen V, but the series ended with a post-credit scene bringing Karl Urban's Billy Butcher into Gen V and setting up The Boys season 4 in a big way. The two shows are interlinked in a major way, and that will be continuing in The Boys season 4, not just in the narrative itself. This was confirmed in the most recent official trailer for The Boys season 4, which featured two Gen V characters in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

About one minutes into The Boys season 4 trailer, a quick moment shows both Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) present at Vought Tower, and seemingly sharing the room with Vought CEO Ashely Barrett as well as The Seven. As fans may recall, Gen V concluded with Sam and Cate being hailed as The Guardians of Godolkin despite actually being the perpetrators of the attack on Godolkin University. It remains to be seen how big of a role these two characters will have in The Boys season 4, and if their appearance will be little more than a cameo.

Considering how Gen V helped set up the larger plot for The Boys season 4, with Billy Butcher learning about the existence of a virus that only kills supes, it stands to reason that the two shows will feed back and forth into each other as they carry on. The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously teased that The Boys could go for five seasons total, and though there has been no word just yet on how long Gen V might run, the two shows appear to be working in tandem for the foreseeable future.

The Boys season 4 will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly until The Boys season 4 finale premieres on Thursday, July 18. Prime Video describes the new season as follows: