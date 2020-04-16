Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Teases Release of Deleted Scenes

The Arrowverse‘s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event was packed full of incredible moments and great cameos, but even for everything that made it into the five-hour event, there were things that ended up cut before the end of the Multiverse as fans knew it made it to screen. Fans may still get to see those deleted moments, however. Producer Marc Guggenheim teased on social media that those scenes may still be released, though he didn’t offer any details on when or exactly how that could come to pass.

On Twitter, two fans asked Guggenheim about deleted scenes from “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. One fan asked if there were any deleted scenes and would they be released and, with Guggenheim revealing that the visual effects on those deleted scenes had just been completed, another asked if they usually complete effects on deleted scenes. Check it below.

With deleted scenes usually not being in fully finished form, fans quickly began to wonder if that meant that something a bit more special than standard DVD extras would be coming in regard to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Guggenheim responded that there was “nothing more special coming”.

“One day, I’ll be able to explain,” Guggenheim wrote. “But nothing more special coming, I’m afraid.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” brought together the heroes from multiple Earths in the DC Multiverse to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), one of the most formidable foes in the heroes of DC have ever faced, determined to destroy all reality, leaving the Arrowverse’s heroes to stand against him with the fate of all Earths in the balance. The crossover is one that fans have long hoped to see come to life in the Arrowverse, thanks to teases of the monumental event going back as far as the series premiere for The Flash back in 2014 which revealed “Flash Missing Vanishes in Crisis”.

“‘Crisis’ turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said after a screening of the show’s Season 6 premiere last year. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

In addition to delivering on that long-simmering tease and bringing one of the most iconic DC storylines to life, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” also offers up a lot of incredible cameo appearances from all across DC Comics live-action properties, including DC Universe’s Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.