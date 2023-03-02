Dan Harmon's Krapopolis Renewed for Season 3 Amid Rick and Morty Controversy

It's rare that a TV show is renewed before it premieres, but what is happening to Dan Harmon's latest FOX series feels downright unprecedented. The Community creator and Rick and Morty co-creator has been working on a new animated series called Krapopolis for some time now, with FOX ordering two seasons prior to its arrival and setting a premiere for this spring. This week, the network opted to delay the series to the 2023-2024 TV season, while simultaneously renewing it for a third installment.

Michael Thorn, the president of scripted programming on FOX, announced on Wednesday that Krapopolis had officially been renewed for a third season, despite the fact that a single episode of the series has yet to air. That's how confident FOX seems to be in Harmon's latest series.

"The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans," Thorn said. "The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity."

The good news for Harmon comes as his acclaimed Rick and Morty series has been the subject of controversy. Series co-creator and star Justin Roiland is facing felony charges for a 2020 domestic abuse incident, in addition to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. He was fired from his various TV projects, leaving Rick and Morty solely in Harmon's hands. With Roiland out, the show is continuing on as planned.

Krapopolis is a solo Harmon creation, and it tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters in Ancient Greece. The series stars Richard Adyoade as Tyrannis; Hannah Waddingham as Deliria; Matt Berry as Shlub; Pam Murphy as Stupendous; and Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus.

There hasn't been a specific release date announced for Krapopolis just yet, but it seems likely that it could join FOX's animation block on Sunday nights, alongside TV mainstays like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy.