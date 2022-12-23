Dan Harmon Reveals Strange Origin of Rick and Morty's Nemesis

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed where the idea for the inventor's nemesis came from. Variety spoke to the fan-favorite creator about Season 6 and some of the quirkier elements. The topic drifted to Mr. Nimbus and his sudden prominence in Rick Sanchez's life. Well, it turns out that the nemesis actually springs from Harmon's cluelessness about water-based characters in real life. To hear him tell it, the idea of Namor or Aquaman is outright unapealing. He made a very Harmon-esque joke about the uncool factor of such characters and thought that would be a good jumping off point for a potential Rick rival. Needless to say, we probably haven't seen the last of Mr. Nimbus. In fact, there might come a point where the grandfather/grandson duo might need his help to save the multiverse. Check out what the creator had to say about the new guy on the block down below.

"Growing up, I was always so confused about caring about underwater characters in pop culture, like Aquaman or Prince Namor," Harmon explained. "I always felt like it was almost like Christian rock, in that they were trying to sell 10-year-old kids something that was just inherently so uncool in the form of underwater-ness."

Rick's Other Nemisis To Take on Bigger Role in Season 7

Comicbook.com's Nick Valdez managed to interview Justin Roiland ahead of this year's season finale. The show's co-creator shared that the Prime Rick is far scarier than any other variant of the scientist we've come into contact with before. Well, for starters, Rick Prime isn't exactly going to be winning any contests in the "outstanding humanity" department:

"He's certainly a scarier Rick. He's devoid of empathy. I feel like our Rick that we're following at least has a little bit of that. You can tell he, as much as he may want to deny it and not feed into it for himself, you can tell that there's a little bit of attachment to this version of the family and this Morty that he's got," Roiland shared. "This other Rick is diabolical, super intelligent. Obviously, a force to be reckoned with for sure. But scarier just because there isn't any of the humanity in there...zero humanity at all. Yeah, it certainly changes how we look at our Rick ever so slightly, for sure."

Did you like Mr. Nimbus's introduction this season? Let us know down in the comments!