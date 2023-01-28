Rick And Morty: Characters That Will Be Recast Following Roiland Departure

Adult Swim cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland, earlier this month, with the Cartoon Network programming block confirming that the surreal animated series would move forward without the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. While a replacement has yet to be cast in the wake of the co-creator's departure from the series, Roiland had voiced quite a few characters over the course of the series' six episodes, making it no small feat to find an actor, or actors, that could take on the roles. Warner Bros Discovery wasn't the only outlet to cut ties with Roiland following the news that Roiland had been charged with a felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, as both Hulu and Squanch Games have also cut their relationship with the Rick And Morty co-creator. For the streaming service, Roiland acted as a producer, and voice talent, for the television series Solar Opposites and Koala Man, with the latter releasing its first season earlier this year. Squanch Games recently released the first-person shooter, High On Life, which made its way onto the Xbox Game Pass. Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, released the following statement to Entertainment Weekly: "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Mr. Meeseeks Mr. Meeseeks first appeared in the fifth episode of Rick And Morty's first season, "Meeseeks and Destroy", in which Rick revealed that he had placed the alien-like creatures into a box where they would be released in order to accomplish a specific goal. While not playing major roles following their debut in the initial outing of the Adult Swim series, they have returned to the show on a number of occasions.

Noob-Noob (Photo: Adult Swim) Noob-Noob was attached at the hip to the Annihilators, the superhero team that found themselves completely decimated following their latest encounter with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, though they did have the opportunity to return via an online series of shorts that flashed back to the time before their untimely demise. The strange alien sidekick hasn't returned following the death of the Annihilators, but if does, he'll need to be recast.

Mr. Poopybutthole (Photo: Adult Swim) The unbelievably named "Mr. Poopybutthole" has been given some serious legs in Rick And Morty since making his first appearance as a part of Total Rickall, the fourth episode of season two which saw the Smith Family dealing with an alien parasite that pretended to be characters who were a part of the clan's lives. Ironically, Poopybutthole was in fact a real living breathing character, with Beth thinking otherwise and shooting him, believing he was a parasite. The surreal character would then make several other appearances, typically at the tail end of each season finale, giving viewers updates as to where he's currently at in his life.

Rick Prime (Photo: Adult Swim) A bit of a cheat considering this is an alternate take on Rick Sanchez, having the same voice as the mad scientist, but Rick Prime has been built up as the next "big bad" of the series, being the Sanchez responsible for many of the problems of the Rick we know's past. With season six ending with our Rick committing to get revenge against Rick Prime, once again dragging Morty into his wild adventures, the series continuation means that the villain will most likely return at some point in the future.

Evil Morty Much like Rick Prime, "Evil Morty" shared the same voice as the Morty Smith that we've come to know over the history of the Adult Swim series. With the end of season five seeing the eye-patch-wearing variant seemingly able to jump into a new universe free from the Ricks' influence, he might never actually return to the series proper, though if we were taking bets, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we see Morty's doppelganger make a comeback.

Mr. Always Wants To Be Hunted (Photo: Adult Swim) Mr. Always Wants To Be Hunter is exactly the character that his name suggests, seemingly a creation of Rick's that wants nothing more than to be hunted by someone as he frantically runs around. What makes this character all the more confusing is that he is a bi-product of Rick's Decoys, which numbered in the hundreds, if not thousands when the concept was first introduced. Mr. Always Wants To Be Hunted is still at large and may return in Rick And Morty's future.