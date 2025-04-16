Daredevil: Born Again Stars Share Season 2 Set Video After Finale Episode

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio celebrate the premiere of the Season 1 finale by sharing a Season 2 set video. In the video, which was shared on the official Daredevil X (formerly Twitter) account, the two actors thank Marvel fans for watching and supporting Born Again throughout its first season. Cox recaps the major events on the show audiences experienced, referencing Foggy’s death, White Tiger’s trial, Muse’s killing spree, the reemergence of Bullseye, and Wilson Fisk’s rise to power. D’Onofrio, promising there’s even more to come in Season 2, pans the camera to reveal the location of Fogwell’s Gym will return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s just the beginning,” D’Onofrio teased after Cox listed the major twists of Season 1. “We have a lot more coming in the second season from Hell’s Kitchen.” In the video, the actor has fake blood running across his head and his hand is wrapped up, suggesting he was just filming a sequence where Kingpin recovers from a fight. Check it out in the space below:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 started filming even before Season 1 debuted on Disney+ in early March. Marvel has understandably kept Season 2 details under wraps, wanting fans’ focus to be on the first season. However, there have been some leaked set photos that give viewers a taste of what could be in store. Most notably, the images highlight Daredevil’s new costume, which appears to be inspired by the Shadowland storyline from the comics.

Fogwell’s Gym was a key location on Netflix’s Daredevil, appearing in multiple episodes throughout that show’s three-season run. It was where Matt Murdock’s father Jack trained during his boxing career. Matt trained at the establishment once he became Daredevil, using it as an outlet for his frustrations.

Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 9 “Straight to Hell”

The return of Fogwell’s Gym is an intriguing detail. At the end of Season 1, Matt Murdock and Karen Page vow to save New York from Wilson Fisk’s reign of terror, recruiting an army of allies to aid their cause. While Daredevil proved he’s more than capable of handling himself in a fight throughout Season 1, he’s going to be pushed to his limits as he tries to take the city back from Fisk. It’d make sense for him to get some workouts at the gym in, ensuring his body and mind is ready for the war against the mayor and his brutal task force. The Season 1 finale didn’t shy away from intense, graphic violence, and the creative team might be looking to up the ante even further for Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has the potential to be one of the more compelling projects on Marvel’s slate, building off an explosive Season 1 finale that saw Fisk declare martial law in New York and escalate his campaign against vigilantes. That’s a very fascinating setup, and it will be exciting to see where the show goes from here. It feels like the stakes have never been higher, and hopefully Marvel confirms a release window in the near future. Ideally, the show will return soon; it would be a shame if there was a lengthy wait after a rather intense cliffhanger.