Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos Spoil Major Marvel Villain’s Return

As Marvel fans count down the days until the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale, the show’s second season is currently in production. Set photos from the shoot have spoiled a major villain will be returning: Bullseye. A couple of Getty Images shots shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @_DaredevilShots show actors Charlie Cox and Wilson Bethel standing together seemingly in between takes. Both are donning full costumes; Cox is wearing Daredevil’s black suit with the classic “DD” symbol emblazoned across the chest, while Bethel’s Bullseye is all geared up with various weapons on display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The images seem to be from a night shoot, most likely for a scene featuring a confrontation between Daredevil and Bullseye. Other than that, details from these photos are hard to garner. You can see them by checking out @_DaredevilShots on X.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 started filming earlier this year, even before Season 1 premiered on Disney+ in early March. There haven’t been too many official details concerning Season 2 (understandably so since Marvel is keeping the focus on Season 1 right now), but other set photos have circulated online during production. Previous images have showcased Daredevil’s new costume, which seems to take inspiration from Shadowland comic series.

Marvel has not revealed a release window for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as of this writing. The Season 1 finale debuts on Tuesday, April 15th. Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have teased the episode includes a shockingly violent set piece. The finale picks up from the cliffhanger ending of Episode 8 – “Isle of Joy,” in which Matt Murdock thwarted Bullseye’s assassination attempt on Wilson Fisk by taking the bullet himself.

Whatever Moorhead and Benson have planned for the Season 1 finale, it evidently does not involve giving Bullseye a grisly death. The assassin will be out in full force during Season 2’s events, so it’ll be interesting to see how Season 1 wraps up this chapter of the character’s story before he returns. Another fascinating tidbit is that while Daredevil has a new suit that takes cues from the comics, Bullseye’s costume still hasn’t fully embraced the source material. It’s missing the character’s traditional emblem seen in the comics. Perhaps this is a creative choice stemming from Daredevil: Born Again‘s more grounded tone, or maybe Benjamin Poindexter will get some new threads as the show goes on.

Daredevil and Bullseye’s dynamic has the potential to be a very compelling element of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Matt is still haunted by Foggy’s death in the Season 1 premiere and has become disillusioned by the criminal justice system. It looks like he’s poised to take matters into his own hands, finding a way to deal with Poindexter himself. While the new costume will undoubtedly present Marvel with some lucrative merchandising opportunities, from a narrative perspective, it seems to convey Matt embracing a darker state of mind as he resumes his vigilante activities. Daredevil is no stranger to brutal, intense action, so it should be a treat to see these two characters go at it.