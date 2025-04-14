Marvel Producer Teases How the Daredevil: Born Again Finale Sets up a Season 2 With “Nonstop Action”

It may have taken half a season and a masked serial killer for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to let the Devil out, but Daredevil: Born Again season 2 starts off with a bang. With Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Anti-Vigilante Task Force on a mission to violently purge New York City of vigilantes like Daredevil and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), set photos from the now-shooting second season have teased an explosive showdown and a drastic new look for a certain character.

On the eve of Tuesday’s “Straight to Hell” season finale, executive producer Sana Amanat told Marvel.com what to expect from the episode and gave an update on Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

“Episode 8 in particular is a marker of what we wanted to do with the show and our love for these characters, and it was really exciting to see the fans felt the same way,” Amanat said of the penultimate episode that brought Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk face-to-face for the first time since the premiere. “I feel like they understood our intentions and our visual approach. So, many kudos to our directorial team, our camera team, and our entire crew — and of course, our writers Dario Scardapane and Jesse Wigutow, who wrote the script for Episode 8. I was really happy with the ways the fans got it, and I’m excited to see what they think of the finale.”

Last week’s “Isle of Joy” saw Matt attend a ball benefiting Wilson and Vanessa Fisk’s (Ayelet Zurer) Red Hook Port project as the plots of the seasons converged. Just as Matt got to the bottom of best friend Foggy’s (Elden Henson) death and confronted Vanessa about hiring Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) to kill Foggy, the assassin crashed the ball and tried to kill the man who ruined his life: Wilson Fisk, Kingpin of Crime turned Mayor of New York City. The episode ended with Matt taking the bullet meant for Mayor Fisk, who previously warned him of “consequences” should Matt resume his activities as a masked vigilante.

“There’s some important revelations that happen in this episode, and it was important to have a showdown for these two characters,” Samanat said. “They’ve been having this truce that, unfortunately, was probably meant to be broken.”

“These two characters are two sides of the same coin. They are ultimately always drawn to each other,” she continued. “They have some strange, magnetic, toxic pull toward one another, and we really wanted to play with that. We wanted to showcase the challenges that both of them are having by deciding to put away their quote-unquote ‘masks,’ as well as the lore of their rivalry. There’s so much story there to tell, and Charlie and Vincent are both such impeccable performers. Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk are so layered and complex and flawed in similar ways. They choose to have different ends, different means, and different intentions. But oftentimes, their addiction to violence and darkness feels somewhat similar, and it was great to play with that.”

That violence boils over in the first season finale. Episodes 8 and 9 were “really about serving the fans and ourselves,” Samanat said. “There are some fun sequences that you are going to see, especially in the last episode. And season 2 will hopefully be even more fun.”

Production is underway on season 2 and “it’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences. The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York.”

“I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week,” she added. “We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop.”

Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 premieres April 15 on Disney+, with season 2 expected to premiere in 2026.