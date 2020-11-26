Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Asks Fans to Sign Petition to Save the Show

✖

Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio is asking fans to sign a petition to save the show before the window to make their voices heard expires. The actor got hold of a fan post asking for more signatures before the Change.org document gets locked into place. They argue that this could make a big difference four days from now when Marvel’s two-year moratorium from the characters expires. They’ve got a staggering 370,00 signatures and counting. So, there’s clearly some interest among the fans in seeing all of their favorites again on Disney+. Charlie Cox also got shouted out numerous times this summer as a candidate for Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3. But, D’Onofrio is a presence that most fans of the Netflix show will never forget.

Comicbook.com chatted with D'Onofrio earlier this summer about Kingpin and how he approached the role.

"Steven DeKnight and Jeph [Loeb], they sent me the first scripts, which I wasn't in, but they wanted me to know what the tone was and then tagged along with that was the fact that again, they were looking for a human being, a character that had an emotional life. And I felt really confident that I could deliver that. The thing about, I hit upon the way to play him almost instantly after I read the first script. It just came to me in a very kind of Stanislavsky way.

“I found the interior life that he should speak through almost immediately. And I always used that particular choice throughout all three seasons. And so the way his voice is, the way his emotions are, the way his anger is, the way his frustration is all of that honestly, really comes from one choice inside me that I would never tell what it is cause it's private, but I got it almost immediately and used it all the way through all three seasons to portray the character."

The actor also had some thoughts about where he could take the character if given the opportunity. Fisk is a person with decades of material left to be brought to life.

"I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know it's such an intense company," D'Onofrio observed. "When I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There's so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities"

