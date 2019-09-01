Lisa Henson on The Possibility of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hit Netflix last Friday, the prequel series taking fans old and new back to the world of Thra with its Gelfling and Skeksis the world first met in Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 classic film, The Dark Crystal. While prequels in general can be tricky — and Age of Resistance specifically given that more than thirty years separate the original from the new — the series has won over fans and critics alike. Already fans are wondering if there will be more stories of Thra with a second season of the series and according to executive producer Lisa Henson there are definitely ideas, provided Netflix wants a second season.

Speaking with Yahoo!, Henson, who is the daughter of Jim Henson, explained that the original pitch for Age of Resistance went beyond what ended up being the first season of the series.

“When [showrunners] Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews pitched us their version of the series, it actually did continue on past this and then we realized it was moving too quickly and we cut it back,” Henson said. “So even though we made 10 episodes, we only have produced six of their original episodes. We definitely have ideas about where it goes from here, but time will tell if we’ll be making a Season 2 or not.”

If critical and fan reception is a factor in whether a Season 2 happens then Age of Resistance already has quite a bit in its favor. The series is, at press time, Certified Fresh with 89% on the Tomatometer and an audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The general consensus is that Age of Resistance both captures the spirit of the original movie while expanding the world in a fantastic way.

“Ultimately, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel is a more than worthy ‘successor’ to Henson’s 1982 masterpiece while establishing itself as a master work in its own right,” our review noted. “There is something for everyone in this exquisite offering, a true world of wonder and delight and a story you absolutely cannot miss.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, and Jason Issacs among many others in the stellar voice cast, Age of Resistance follows the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis rise to power.

“Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is now streaming on Netflix.

