It’s totally frustrating to tune into a great new science-fiction show only to have to worry whether its creators have any intention of bringing the story to its conclusion. Especially after you started to sympathize with the actors, push past the trickier concepts of the story, and imagine where the writers could be taking the plot. But after the final episode arrives and the conclusion exposes countless hanging threads that leave you going, “Did that actually happen?”—I’d completely understand if you were left bummed and a bit ticked off.

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And this is where the problem comes in. Apple TV has had a long time to develop a magnificent trove of some of the most sumptuous sci-fi stories, but any great story must lead to a satisfying conclusion, right? One of its newer offerings has already given plenty of food for thought to viewers, and the first season suggests that there’s more narrative to be gleaned than just what shows up on a view screen. It isn’t whether there is a story in the second season; it’s whether we will find one.

Star City Has All the Right Components for a Good Sci-Fi Show, Only Not a Season 2 Assurance

Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore (For All Mankind) are bringing us through the Iron Curtain with their eight-episode sci-fi series. Nope, you read that right: Apple’s new space adventure shows us the race to the Moon from the perspective of the USSR, as a bunch of cosmonauts, engineers, spies, and their families cope with the immense pressure of the Soviet space program. Not sure we’ve ever seen that before—well, there are certainly a lot of stories about the US space race, so this could help us get a new perspective on the whole thing. The trailer does a good job of drawing viewers in.

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The thing is, as of this writing, Apple hasn’t officially renewed Star City for a second season. But it hasn’t officially canceled the show either. Not that Apple has been overly clear about anything, but those subtle semantics matter. Season 1 ran from May 29 to July 10, with “The Wolves” serving as its eighth and final episode. And there are more than enough unresolved storylines to make us want a second season. There also seems to be an audience eager for Apple to hold on to this show because of its fresh approach to a familiar story. Although anyone can find out how the real-world space race unfolded, it’s much more interesting to see how this series might develop its fictional timeline.

What If That Cliffhanger Never Gets Resolved?

A season finale is one thing that can raise many questions and still be very satisfying. Science fiction may be practically the poster child for dangling questions that open up endless debates and discussions among fans. But there’s also a little magic trick at play here: dangling a gossamer sense of mystery while leaving viewers with the feeling that the network will never run another episode. Star City has multiple storylines for its characters and political arcs that could easily support a serious continuation. The Soviet space program has even more room to explore, and the spycraft of the series lends itself to the paranoia and shifting loyalties that made the show so successful. Its relationship to For All Mankind also gives its writers a much wider sandbox than any single piece of standalone fiction.

That tie-in may be the show’s most attractive selling point. We’ve seen the story of For All Mankind unfold in an alternate universe over decades, and Star City is simply an expansion of that universe. I’m hoping that the show finds ways to expand that universe in the second season rather than simply resting on the assumption that we can revisit the original space race once again. But that’s a matter for speculation, not a plan for the future, and Apple hasn’t told us what direction it intends to take the series. But if Apple truly intends to set up interconnected science-fiction worlds, then it better be prepared to see that universe unfold. Otherwise, next time the season finale of a science-fiction series like Star City leaves more questions than answers, you might rethink whether that subscription is worth it.

What do you think? If you’ve watched the first season, are you ready for a second season at the very least? Let us know what you’d look forward to seeing!