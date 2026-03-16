David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor Officially Returning in 15 Brand New Adventures, Including Multi-Doctor Team-Ups

David Tennant is officially returning to Doctor Who in summer 2027, in 15 all-new adventures by Big Finish. The definitive Doctor of the NuWho era, David Tennant is as much a fan as any of the viewers. That’s the reason Tennant keeps coming back, both on the screen (his Fourteenth Doctor was a code his original run) and in other mediums. Now, excitingly, Big Finish has officially confirmed he’s playing the part of the Tenth Doctor once again

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Tennant is to return as the Tenth Doctor once more, for another journey through time and space in 15 brand-new, hour-long, full-cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions. “Big Finish makes it dangerously easy,” Tennant quipped in an official press release. “You

turn up, have a lovely time, and suddenly you’ve saved the universe again.” The first 12 of these adventures are due to be released bimonthly from summer 2027. The other three episodes comprise a brand-new box set (release date to be confirmed) in which the Tenth Doctor teams up with some of his other incarnations.

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David Tennant’s Legacy Continues to Grow

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“We’re always on the look-out for David to return,” Nicholas Briggs, Big Finish’s creative director, added. “He is such a busy, in-demand actor… But we’re always ready and waiting with new stories to tell and now he’s back and we’re loving every minute of it. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride during these new adventures. They’re fast, funny, scary audio dramas with surprises from the very first episode.” By now, Tennant is an old hand when it comes to audio dramas, which means these should be absolutely thrilling.

Tennant’s love for Doctor Who means his legacy only continues to grow. He made his first return in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor,” alongside Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith and War Doctor John Hurt. His next on-screen appearance, in the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations, came about because of a series of “watchalongs” organized by Doctor Who Magazine‘s Emily Cook during the pandemic, which led to conversations between Tennant, co-star Catherine Tate, and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

The real excitement of Big Finish, of course, lies in Doctor Who‘s multi-Doctor stories. These provide an opportunity to bring classic and NuWho Doctors together in thrilling adventures, and it will be particularly entertaining if Tennant works with his father-in-law again, Fifth Doctor Peter Davison. That multi-Doctor team-up box set sounds absolutely fantastic.

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order the new 12-part series of The Tenth Doctor Adventures, for just £9.99 per story (as digital downloads to own) or £13.99 (download to own + collector’s edition CD), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. A complete series multibuy bundle of the twelve individual episodes is available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £102 (digital download to own) or £132 (download to own plus collector’s edition CD).

Additionally, three-episode bundles are available, at £27 (digital download to own) or £39 (download to own + collector’s edition CD).

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