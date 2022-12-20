Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon

The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.

HBO Max released the TV shows and movies coming to the Warner Bros. Discovery service in January 2023. Along with announcing the premiere date of the Scooby Doo spinoff Velma, that list also included the content leaving HBO Max during the month. January 31, 2023 sees a long list of shows and movies making their exit, including Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold.

HBO Max Shows Being Licensed to Other Streaming Services

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that instead of hosting some of its original programs on HBO and HBO Max, the company will license certain shows to third-party FAST streaming services. FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television, such as Paramount's Pluto TV and FOX's Tubi. Fans haven't been encouraged by the news that such fan-favorite shows like Westworld and The Nevers were being removed from HBO Max, meaning subscribers wouldn't have the chance to stream them again. Add that to the cancellations of Gordita Chronicles and Minx, and consumer confidence in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is at an all-time low. Luckily, the news of potential licensing deals means these shows won't fade out into the background and be forgotten.

The decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to move some of its programs to outside streaming services is to "strategically assess how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content." Part of this move will eventually lead to the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery's own FAST service, though additional details won't be shared until 2023.

"We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew. We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show," Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a joint statement.

HBO Max Shows Offered To Outside Streamers

Titles that Warner Bros. Discovery has designated for FAST offerings are: