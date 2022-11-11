Justice League Fans Remember Kevin Conroy's Best Batman Moments

Justice League fans are celebrating their favorite Batman moment in honor of Kevin Conroy. News broke of the actor's death at the age of 66. He's most well-known for playing The Caped Crusader on Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League. Through that show, an entire generation of fans got to know the DC Comics here. It's been said multiple times that a ton of actors have played The Dark Knight on the big screen. But, in a lot of fan conversations, Conroy's rendition rings out as the voice of Batman anyway. His warmth and understanding seems to spill out of the screen and all of these collected moments just prove that.

DC offered a statement, "Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer. A noted stage, film and television performer, Conroy rose to unparalleled voice acting fame as the title character of the landmark Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996). He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games. Conroy was also featured as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse's 2019-2020 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event."

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022

