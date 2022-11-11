Justice League Fans Remember Kevin Conroy's Best Batman Moments
Justice League fans are celebrating their favorite Batman moment in honor of Kevin Conroy. News broke of the actor's death at the age of 66. He's most well-known for playing The Caped Crusader on Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League. Through that show, an entire generation of fans got to know the DC Comics here. It's been said multiple times that a ton of actors have played The Dark Knight on the big screen. But, in a lot of fan conversations, Conroy's rendition rings out as the voice of Batman anyway. His warmth and understanding seems to spill out of the screen and all of these collected moments just prove that.
DC offered a statement, "Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer. A noted stage, film and television performer, Conroy rose to unparalleled voice acting fame as the title character of the landmark Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1996). He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games. Conroy was also featured as a live-action Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse's 2019-2020 "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event."
Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3— Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022
I did not see this coming today. I grew up with Batman TAS and Justice League/Unlimited is one of my favorite animated series of all time. Thank you for making my childhood a great one, you might be gone but you'll never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Kevin, You'll always be Batman. pic.twitter.com/j9PxcUwvm8— Brain (@thevisionary_iv) November 11, 2022
In honor of the legendary and in most peoples eyes, the DEFINITIVE voice actor for Batman, Kevin Conroy passing away, I thought I’d share my favorite moment from Batman that he voiced in the Justice League Unlimited animated series. pic.twitter.com/HnhRNgT97d— KJ In The Grave (@mightbe_kevin) November 11, 2022
RIP to the best animated Batman voice ever, Kevin Conroy. The Justice League animated series will always be a childhood treasure 🦇 pic.twitter.com/XhTGZ4nuIp— egg-wan kenobi (@pechupops) November 11, 2022
Kevin Conroy singing “Am I Blue” as Batman on Justice League Unlimited always gets me pic.twitter.com/rn9U9lVQrd— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 11, 2022
One of my favourite scenes ever is in Justice League Unlimited. Only Batman empathizes with this scared, lonely child & stays with her at the end. The way his voice softens breaks me. That was Kevin Conroy’s Batman — so much heart beneath the fierce exterior. Truly unmatched. pic.twitter.com/hbbR0dYsx4— Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) November 11, 2022
Kevin Conroy's Batman was and still is THE REASON i love superhero media so much. Watching Justice League as a child was life-changing. He granted so much depth, compassion and charisma into this character.
RIP Kevin Conroy. You'll always be my Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ubz1ppwvLI— lindi 💜 looking for work! (@stillindigo) November 11, 2022
I’ve always thought that this represented all of us that grew up with Conroy’s Batman, from the BTAS days through Justice League Unlimited and into the present day.
That makes today even harder remembering that. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rjKemPaAu3— MaceAhWindu #Andor (@MaceAhWindu) November 11, 2022
Batman "Am I Blue?" Justice League Unlimited – Kevin Conroy pic.twitter.com/mth5fAQCuF— A Bite Of Podcast (@ABiteOfPod) November 11, 2022