Warner Bros. Discovery announced that instead of hosting some of its original programs on HBO and HBO Max, the company will license certain shows to third-party FAST streaming services. FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television, such as Paramount's Pluto TV and FOX's Tubi. Fans haven't been encouraged by the news that such fan-favorite shows like Westworld and The Nevers were being removed from HBO Max, meaning subscribers wouldn't have the chance to stream them again. Add that to the cancellations of Gordita Chronicles and Minx, and consumer confidence in HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is at an all-time low. Luckily, the news of potential licensing deals means these shows won't fade out into the background and be forgotten.

The decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to move some of its programs to outside streaming services is to "strategically assess how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content." Part of this move will eventually lead to the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery's own FAST service, though additional details won't be shared until 2023.

"We are incredibly proud of Westworld and the remarkable work of our cast and crew. We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome a whole new audience to our show," Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a joint statement.

HBO Max Shows Offered To Outside Streamers

Titles that Warner Bros. Discovery has designated for FAST offerings are:

Westworld – seasons 1, 2, 3, 4

The Nevers – season 1

Raised by Wolves – seasons 1, 2

FBOY Island – seasons 1, 2

Legendary – seasons 1, 2, 3

Finding Magic Mike – season 1

Head of the Class – season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife – season 1

HBO Max Shows Being Removed

Warner Bros. Discovery also released a list of confirmed shows that are being taken off HBO Max in the coming days. The company states HBO Max is speaking with studio partners to find new homes for these shows so they can hopefully continue, along with making them available for FAST offerings.

Gordita Chronicles – season 1

Love Life – seasons 1, 2

Made for Love – seasons 1, 2

The Garcias – season 1

Minx – seasons 1, 2

Minx Star Speaks Out on HBO Max Cancellation

Jake Johnson confirmed on Instagram that production on Minx will conclude in the new season and, while the series won't be on HBO Max any longer, Lionsgate was in search of a new home for the project. He even teased that a Season 3 could be in the works, though he failed to mention what streaming platform the '70-set series could be heading to, which likely won't be announced in the near future.

"We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting," Johnson shared on Instagram. "From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. [Blake McClure] crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes."

Let us know your thoughts on these recent moves by HBO Max in the comments.