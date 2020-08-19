DC FanDome Poster Could Give First Look at Javicia Leslie's Batwoman

✖

DC FanDome is just a matter of days away, and fans are ecstatic to see what new updates and details it might deliver on. One of the most highly-anticipated titles at the event is Batwoman, which will be returning for its second season on a different new footing, with Javicia Leslie stepping into the series' titular role. While we won't get to see Leslie's official debut as Batwoman until at least January, a new poster for FanDome might provide an indication of what she could look like suited up. A print from DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee has been sent out as part of a DC FanDome press kit, and it includes a drawing of a Batwoman that looks a lot like Leslie.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While Lee's rendering might not be exactly what Leslie ultimately looks like in costume, it does showcase what her iteration of Batwoman could look like. Leslie's Ryan Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

While shifting focus towards Ryan leaves a lot of questions unanswered going into Season 2, it sounds like there some new storytelling possibilities that are coming up.

"To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking season 2," showrunner Caroline Dries said in a previous interview. "But upon further reflection, and [Arrowverse producer] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call and he's way smarter than me about this sort of stuff, he's like, 'You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.' Just to also respect everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character."

Batwoman is scheduled to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

