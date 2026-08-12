DC Fans Turn on Jimmy Olsen TV Series After News of Scrapped Shows, “Don’t Care About That Bozo”

It’s been a busy day for DC Studios news, and unfortunately most of that news wasn’t exactly positive. It was revealed today that the Amanda Waller series and the Amazon-focused Paradise Lost series are no longer in development at HBO, though they are still in development internally at DC Studios. It was then reported that a Catwoman series and a Poison Ivy series were pitched to DC but turned down. That collective news caused some DC fans to turn on the still-on-track Jimmy Olsen series, including @MekareMadness, who sarcastically wrote, “Like stay with jimmy olsen i dont care abt that bozo”.

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Any one of these shows making the news in this way would be a disappointment for fans, but getting the news about all four on the same day understandably caused a wave of not only disappointment but frustration amongst some franchise fans. It appears that the Jimmy Olsen series has now faced the brunt of that frustration from fans, including @birdsforprey, who wrote, “If you’d told me like 5 years ago that a Jimmy Olsen (?) show would be a bigger priority at DC than some of their A-tier characters, I would’ve laughed in your face”.

Fans Can’t Believe Jimmy Olsen Was Picked Over Catwoman and Poison Ivy

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When the report of the passed-on pitches for Catwoman and Poison Ivy hit the news, @imreallyhim50 wrote, “But let’s do a damn Jimmy Olsen show, these mfs aren’t serious 😭”, and they aren’t alone in that thinking. @CaptainMohando needs Olsen to deliver on a major level to make it make sense, writing, “That Jimmy Olsen show better be a masterpiece to justify that coming out before these two shows💀”.

@GregHeffleyOG highlighted the lack of upcoming projects after Man of Tomorrow, writing, “Think about this: The only 2 DCU Projects actually coming out after MOT are Mr Miracle and Jimmy Olsen.” Meanwhile @dancerswhirl wrote, “Clayface looks kind of fun 😭 But why is Jimmy Olsen getting a show over them???”

@Drivenbyfilms still doesn’t understand why a Jimmy Olsen show is airing before a Batman film, writing, “What’s killing me is that they’re doing a Jimmy Olsen tv show before a Batman film like… in what world does that make sense?? 😭😭”. @parkerslawyer doesn’t get it either, writing, “They turned down two of Gotham’s most iconic female characters for- checks notes – Jimmy Olsen..?” @Theurban_avengr is also confused about the priorities, writing, “So the priority is a jimmy Olsen tv show instead of building a foundation with the already weird choices of projects you announced..”

While it’s understandable that a Jimmy Olsen series isn’t going to have the same A-List attention as a Catwoman or Poison Ivy series, that also doesn’t mean it won’t be great. It’s also likely much easier to get a Jimmy Olsen series off the ground due to the fact that he’s already established in the Superman movie, so even those who aren’t big comics fans are already familiar with him and the world in general. Having Gorilla Grodd involved then works in a big Flash villain to eventually help build that side of the world as well, so there are plenty of benefits to this series if it’s done well and resonates with fans.

The Jimmy Olsen series currently has no release date.