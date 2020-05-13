DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Freaks and Greeks Recap With Spoilers

✖

The episode opens with the team trying to figure out how to use the Loom of Fate and having no luck in magic texts. They agree that if they can get it working, Sara and Astra will join Charlie as temporary Fates. John figures out they can use the chalice of Dinoysis, which Nate remembers seeing at a farmhouse in college.

Before they head to Hudson University, Lita joins them as their expert on what the kids are into. They head to an event undercover, with Lita doing a school tour and the rest of them visiting a fraternity rush event where the chalice is going to be used as a prop for a contest.

A young man is brought to the cafeteria, who hasn’t aged since Nate was in college. Charlie reveals that the kid — calling himself Dion — is actually Dinoysus himself. Charlie introduces herself as Clotho and “Dion” loves her because giving humanity free will has made him ever more popular since nobody around him ever stops partying. When Astra gets impatient and tries to steal the chalice, he tells them they have to play by the “Chug Challenge”rules and Charlie tells the team they will have to play by Dion’s rules.

The team agrees to try to rush some fraternities and sororities while an irritating rich family clashes with Lita and Mick on a tour. When Mick comes to check on them, Mick passes him off as Lita’s father to help her chances of getting into the school.]

At their sorority event, Astra and Charlie get into an argument and end up being kicked out.

At their sorority event, Astra and Charlie get into an argument and end up being kicked out. They return to the ship, where Zari and Sara decide to help them found a new sorority.

On campus, Nate walks Lita through Greek row. She sends Nate into Dion’s house to make friends with his fraternity, and she leaves to look around.

After using a time courier to pretend a condemned building is Constantine’s house, the ladies start recruiting sorority sisters. The meeting is about like you’d expect, and while Nate ingratiates himself into Dion’s circle of friends, Lita locates the chalice.

After using enchanted beer to trick Nate into telling him about the Loom of Fate, Dion gets upset that the Loom may be reassembled and people might loose free will again.

At the sorority house, Zari takes most of the recruits into the kitchen, but one girl, who is kind of a misfit, corners Astra to thank her for her support. The doorbell rings, and it’s Dion, who has Nate and some of his frat bros in tow. Nate is still drunk and acting like Jason from The Good Place. Dion tells the sisters that they are disqualified from the chug challenge and will never get the chalice. Astra tells the team that she’s going to go try to take the chalice by force because she is tired of trying to work with the Legends.

Lita meets up with Mick, who had traveled back in time and donated money to name a building after himself in order to help her get into the school. She tells him that she didn’t need that, and would rather hang out with him and piss off some rich kids.

At Dion’s frathouse, Astra is ready to set the building on fire before Charlie comes to her and talks her down. Nate stops to talk to them, explaining that Dion only has the power to run the place as long as he has followers. Charlie decides to throw a bigger party down the road and out-party the party god.

At John’s house, the sorority is bummed that Dion’s party is still raging and nobody has come to theirs. Astra suggests they sabotage his party. Taking Dion off the board by using Charlie’s shapeshifting to convince him that she is Nate, Zari hacks his accounts and gets rid of his music. Then they ruin his booze by having Nate burn the barn where it’s stored down. Walking into the now-lame party, they bring the guests across the street.

Dion comes in with a handful of boys who are still loyal to him. Sara challenges Dion to a game of beer pong, and he says yes. When she shakes his hand before the match, Sara sees the future and uses that vision to beat Dion in spite of her blindness. As his followers abandon him for Sara, Dion’s chalice can be lifted by Rory, who brings it into the party.

As the Legends prepare to leave, the “misfit sorority” they left behind will remain intact. Dion allows the team to drink from his cup, earning immortality for a day, and when Charlie becomes intimidated by the responsibilities of returning to being a Fate, the team all agree to take a sip, so that they can all help her share the responsibility. Everyone but Zari does, since it’s against her religion, and the group all start to glow, promising Dion that they won’t Loom anything that will ruin his party. After Astra puts one of the sorority girls in a cab, Lachesis approaches her to tell her that it’s time to pay up her debt from earlier in the season.

