DC’s Stargirl Recap With Spoilers: Here’s Everything You Missed in the Season 2 Finale

For Courtney Whitmore and the new Justice Society of America, it all comes down to this, a final showdown with Eclipso, an ancient entity of corruption and vengeance unleashed upon Blue Valley. For nearly the entirety of the second season of DC’s Stargirl, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and her friends have been dealing with the terrifying foe and now Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) is ready to unleash the final part of his plan.



Of course, the heroes – along with some surprising allies – aren’t going to go down without a fight. Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is part of the fight now, as is the original Doctor Mid-Nite, Charles McNider (Alex Collins) who was recently rescued from the Shadowlands where he had been trapped for decades. However, Eclipso’s plan is pretty nefarious. He wants to take over Courtney as his new host, something that is a truly terrifying prospect.



Need to get caught up on the latest plot details of DC’s Stargirl? We’ve got you covered. Read on for our full-spoiler recap of the Season 2 finale of DC’s Stargirl, “Summer School: Chapter Thirteen” below but if you haven’t yet seen the episode and don’t want to know everything just yet, turn back now. There are plenty of big spoilers beyond this point.

Darkness falls

Darkness falls over Blue Valley as Eclipso (in the body of the child, Bruce) continues to menace Charles and Beth. He wants their friends to come to them at The American Dream. Eclipso says he needs the power of light and intimates that he’s harmed the people working in the building. Charles and Beth find her parents trapped in one of Eclipso’s manipulations. At Courtney’s house, Jennie wakes up from her horrific nightmare of Courtney being taken over by Eclipso and she tells Barbara about it, telling her to stop her daughter from going. However, it’s too late. They’ve already started on their way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight begins

An underpowered JSA with Cindy make their way to the American Dream and are distracted by something in the sky while at the shop, Rick works on his hourglass but is hit by a setback. Another setback? STRIPE won’t be ready anytime soon unless they get a very specific part. Courtney, Yolanda, Pat, and Cindy arrive at The American Dream and face off with Eclipso but are quickly manipulated by him as he uses various hallucinations against them – the original Wildcat, young Cindy, a duplicate Pat/Stripesy. Courtney takes on Eclipso herself and he reveals he’s trying to merge the Shadowlands with the Earth to become a god and end his own suffering. Charles shows up to tell them how none of it is real while Beth warns Courtney Eclipso is behind her. The manipulations end and the heroes come together against Eclipso directly with suboptimal results.

Wishes and friends

Rick continues to struggle with the hourglass but goes to suit up anyway. There’s also no luck finding the part needed for STRIPE. Mike realizes his dad knew it wouldn’t be ready. Thunderbolt shows up just then – revealing his presence to Zeke and bringing Chinese food. Meanwhile, at The American Dream, Eclipso scales the building and stands atop it, looking out over Blue Valley as various portals open above. He’s knocked down, however, by STRIPE. Mike is piloting it. Turns out, they wished for the missing part and now the giant robot is up and running. Jakeem also shows up on the scene with Thunderbolt, but the wish to electrocute the entity goes awry when Eclipso uses Thunderbolt against Mike. Rick shows up, now with Grundy to help him fight, but even Grundy is no match. Eclipso kills Grundy, enraging Rick who is himself soon taken out.

A new host

At the Whitmore/Dugan house, Barbara and Jennie prepare to go see what’s going on when someone comes to the door and Barbara is stunned by who is there. Meanwhile downtown, Eclipso drags Pat away as he tries to help Mike with Eclipso harming Pat to get Courtney to admit she hates Eclipso. It’s exactly what he wanted. He only needed one thread of darkness to take her over and thus, Courtney becomes Eclipso’s new host, allowing him to also access the Cosmic Staff’s power of light. A possessed Courtney begins the process of merging the Shadowlands with the real world.

Hello, Starman

Inside The American Dream, The Shade is surprisingly alive and well and he saves Beth’s parents. Beth quickly tries to explain to her parents about her super-heroics as she and Charles suit up. Outside, Cindy, and Yolanda are free of Eclipso’s control and Cindy wants to kill Courtney because kill the host, kill Eclipso, but Yolanda says no. They have to get the Staff. They fight the possessed Courtney, who declares that only one can control the Staff but Starman shows up and the pair fight for the Staff. Starman tells Courtney that if the Staff works for her, she’s chosen and she needs to fight while Eclipso tries to poison her mind. Courtney is flooded with memories of those who love her and moments of joy while Pat tells her to be herself and break free. it works. Eclipso is expelled from her and then, Sportsmaster, Tigress, and their daughter also show up to kick some Eclipso butt. Jennie, Courtney, Starman, and Thunderbolt all work together to blast Eclipso, forcing him into a piece of toast because Thunderbolt is literal.

Legacies

With Eclipso defeated, Blue Valley gets back to normal. The weather warms up. Yolanda returns to the team for good but everyone has questions about Starman. Courtney tells Pat that when Sylvester touched the staff, she could sense it and the staff could, too. She’s concerned that he might be there to take it back. Pat tells her that they should take a break. They did just defeat Eclipso – because of her. Courtney says Eclipso only made her believe in people more. Sylvester shows up and says he’s not there to take the Staff back, but he might be able to show her everything it can do.



Charles prepares to leave Blue Valley to go find his wife. Beth has already tracked her down to Melody Hills, Indiana, and finds out that his wife was pregnant when everyone thought he died. Turns out he has a young son. Charles officially hands over the mantle of Doctor Mid-Nite to Beth.



Mike is now the pilot of STRIPE. Jakeem has Thunderbolt. Mike has the idea that he and Jakeem should be their own team, though Jakeem still has some adjusting to do. Cameron has finally completed his mural of his father and his grandparents decide that it’s time to tell him the truth about the family and their powers.

Hello, Mr. Bones

In town, Yolanda exits the church and encounters Cindy. Cindy says she was wrong about how to fight Eclipso and says she wants to join the JSA. She wants a pass for her past mistakes. She wants to start over.



In the woods, Rick buries Grundy and plants a tree in the spot. The Shade tells him to stop brooding as Grundy has a habit of coming back if you bury him in the right place. The Shade also reveals that he’s not going to leave Blue Valley just yet.



At Beth’s house, her parents are thrilled that she’s a superhero and are no longer getting a divorce – and they’re now super focused on being superhero parents which may not be exactly what Beth wanted. And, at the Milwaukee/Dugan house, they all sit down for breakfast when someone comes to the door. The Crocks bought the house next door and are now their neighbors – and have come over to join them for breakfast.



The credits reveal that the title for Season 3 is “Frenemies”.



And then, in a post-credits scene, we go back to the hospital where Jennie’s brother was and Bones is revealed. He plans to take a trip to Nebraska.



DC’s Stargirl will return in 2022.