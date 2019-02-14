Ice-T Cameos in the ‘Deadly Class’ Vegas Episode

Tonight’s episode of Deadly Class was the most-eagerly anticipated yet, with Marcus and his friends heading off to Las Vegas in a story lifted right off the pages of the comics. However, even for viewers familiar with everything that goes down in Vegas, there were a few surprises — including an incredible cameo by Ice-T.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Deadly Class, “Saudade”, below.

The episode centered on the trip to Sin City where Marcus, Billy, Maria, Saya, and Willie plan to kill Billy’s abusive father who just so happens to be a gambling addict. However, when the group stops off at a Grateful Dead concert along the way to buy drugs, things take a decidedly insane turn — especially for Marcus. After buying fake drugs initially, when the group is actually given real, intense tabs of acid, Marcus takes seven hits at once ensuring that he is tripping out of his mind for most of the rest of the episode.

Part of that really strange acid trip includes a hallucinating Marcus making his way down to the casino at “Big Top Big Top” where a slot machine featuring Ice-T comes to life and talks him into playing. While it sounds surreal — and in all honestly, it is, but in the best way possible — Marcus playing the slot machines ends up being an important moment in the episode. He plays, he wins, and is promptly busted by casino security. It leads to him getting on an elevator where he’s confronted by Chester and, then, up to Maria’s room where the two of them begin to have sex when Chico busts them. It’s all downhill from there.

Ice-T’s slot machine cameo is also an expertly done nod to Rick Remender‘s original Deadly Class comic. In the comic, the slot machine that speaks to a tripping Marcus features Mr. T — it is set in the 1980s, after all. Ice-T makes a great substitute for Mr. T and gives “Saudade” a great bit of humor as well.

Of course, “Saudade” has a lot more for fans to soak in even beyond the Ice-T cameo. As ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame noted in his review of the eagerly-anticipated episode that not only does “Saudade” level up the entire Deadly Class show, but we can finally drop the “comic book TV” qualifier. Deadly Class enters the ranks of “one of the best shows on TV” tonight.

Deadly Class airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesday nights on SYFY.

