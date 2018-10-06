‘Deadly Class’ Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

SyFy has revealed that their adaptation of Deadly Class, a comic series by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, will premiere on January 16, 2019.

SyFy announced the news at the Deadly Class panel at New York Comic Con. The highly anticipated series is about a teen named Marcus who is recruited to a private school for assassins and the children of crime families around the world. Set in the 1980s, the comic mixes punk counterculture, violence, and the uncertainties of teenage life in a compelling and tragic story.

In addition to announcing the trailer, SyFy also released a new trailer for Deadly Class, which can be seen above. The trailer is set to a famous television address by Ronald and Nancy Reagan and shows Marcus along with some of his friends and rivals in the prestigious King’s Dominion school.

Produced by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity Wars), the new show is set to become SyFy’s next big hit. “Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel.”

Co-creator Rick Remender also said in a past interview that “Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real.”

The Deadly Class television series stars Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

The series was adapted to television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will both executive produce alongside the Russos, as well as Mike Larocca. Adam Targum of Chipmunk Hill is an executive producer on the pilot episode, as is Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot.

Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions are producing.

Deadly Class is the second Image comic series to be adapted into a television show by SyFy in recent months. Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s Happy! was also developed into a television series and was recently picked up for a second season. SyFy also airs a television show based on the Wyonna Earp comic book by Beau Smith along with Krypton, which is set prior to the destruction of Superman’s homeworld.

