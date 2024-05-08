Doctor Who's Millie Gibson on Ruby's Unique Relationship With the Doctor

A new season of Doctor Who is on the horizon, as fans only have to wait just a few days to see the adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). The pair's Doctor-companion dynamic has already been teased in the 2023 holiday special, and there's definitely a lot of intrigue around how they're rapport will evolve over the season. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Gibson teased that she views Ruby and Fifteen as "the bestest of friends."

"Besties! Honestly, the bestest of friends," Gibson said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I like to think of them as twin flames, as of recent, because they're connected on so many levels. Very platonic and I think what's beautiful is that their love just grows and they're very protective of one another. They're very on equal ground, and sometimes it's more like a damsel in distress thing, but actually, they're both looking out for the damsel, which is nice. Or the underdog, which I love."

What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

From Disney+ and the BBC, this season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday nthrough infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

