Netflix's Death to 2020 Reveals First Trailer and Release Date

Netflix is looking to wrap up 2020 in the best way possible, with a roast of the most insane year any of us have every experienced. 2020 was horrible in many unique and ridiculous ways, and folks are excited go finally move on. Before we hit 2021, however, the people that brought Black Mirror to life have a little funeral planned for the year that was.

Death to 2020 is an original comedy special on Neflix has features fictional people reacting to the news of the year. Famous actors and comedians will be playing the new characters, all taking an examination of the year we've just experienced. The special was executive produced by Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, and it arrives on December 27th. You can take a look at the full trailer in the video above.

Hugh Grant is joined in the cast by the likes of Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson, SNL alum Leslie Jones, Friends star Lisa Kudrow, and Stranger Things breakout Joe Keery. The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and more.

"Those who only know me through Black Mirror may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I’ve spent years making comedy shows in the UK - including many topical comedy specials," said Brooker. "So to me, Death to 2020 feels like the collision of several different strands. (Do strands ‘collide'? No. Apologies). But the approach for this is quite different to most of the topical comedy I’ve done in the past. For one thing I'm not on screen presenting it - a relief for anyone watching in 4K - and it's more character-based. In the loneliest year on record, I got to work (remotely) with writers and team members from my previous comedies, as well as many sickeningly talented people who were new to me.

"Death to 2020 features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary, but quite a bit sillier than that makes it sound. It felt like an apt format for Netflix, which is known for high-end documentaries, but also like a good opportunity to create a different kind of comedy special that deals with the year head-on while also showcasing some brilliant performers. I don’t love the word 'satire' but there’s some of that here, alongside some angry jokes, and some goofy jokes. And hopefully viewers will find at least one joke to their liking — because let’s face it, in 2020, any laugh you can emit, no matter how fleeting, is a small but precious victory."

"This year has been unusual in many regards but what's unified this year is the main stories we focus on - huge global stories, stories that affect the whole world, so we knew what the structure of the show was going to be with quite a few surprises along the way," added Jones.

