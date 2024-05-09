Tracker's Melissa Roxburgh Addresses Shaw Family Future in Season 2

The latest episode of Tracker, "Beyond the Campus Walls," saw the new CBS hit drama bring on one of its biggest guest stars yet. Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh made her debut on the show as Dory Shaw, the younger sister of Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw. We know that the Shaw's have a complicated family history, but Dory has largely distanced herself from the past, allowing her to move forward in a way Colter hasn't been able to.

Thanks to a chance meeting with his little sister while on a case, Colter is forced to confront some big question marks from his past. And that time with Dory will likely lead to time spent with his estranged older brother, Russell, who will be played by Jensen Ackles in the penultimate episode of Season 1.

Following her debut as Dory, Roxburgh spoke with CinemaBlend about landing the role on Tracker, as well as how the events of "Beyond the Campus Walls" can further the relationships between the Shaw siblings heading into Season 2.

"Absolutely. I mean, I'm not too sure what Russell is up to at this point, but Colter is obviously on the road and he doesn't have family or anything like that," Roxburgh said. "And I think that she just really wants him to at least be a part of hers. Just as an audience member, I'm excited to see how the family dynamic unravels."

In the last scene between Dory and Colter in last week's episode, it's clear that she feels a little bit of guilt about leaving him in the situation with their mother. Roxburgh hinted that this new outlook for Dory may have changed what she wants for her brother.

"There's a dinner scene where she feels guilt about that because when everything happened in the past, she left and she chose a safer route in life and I don't think she regrets that but I think there's guilt there about where her brother was left and what he chose for his life," she explained. "And so I think she just wants to make sure that everyone's gonna be okay."

Tracker has, thankfully, already been renewed for a second season by CBS. It's unclear as of now how big a role characters like Russell and Dory might play in Season 2, but there's certainly a greater opportunity with a full episode lineup.