Dick Van Dyke Celebrates 97th Birthday, Fans Share Career Highlights

Dick Van Dyke is 97 years old today and tributes from fans all over are pouring in. The Dick Van Dyke Show star's birthday is one of those happy moments on social media where someone is trending for all the right reasons. On Twitter especially, you see a bunch of people mentioning his sitcom work alongside Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins. Newer fans are mentioning stuff like Night at the Museum and the version of Dick Tracy from the 90s. (In our household, Diagnosis Murder had a hold on the TV so strong…) More recently, Marvel Studios actually consulted the TV legend on WandaVision. After all, the MCU series borrowed the look and feel of his signature show quite a bit in Episodes 1 and 2. Check out how director Matt Shakman described meeting Van Dyke down below.

"[It was] easily one of the best afternoons of my life. I mean, he is, I'm sure, an inspiration for so many people, but for me in particular, he had a huge impact on my life, and I think the same for Kevin Feige," Shakman explained to ET Online. "So, the chance to sit down with him and pick his brain and kiss the ring, really, but also just try to soak up the secret sauce that has made so much of what he's done but, in particular, The Dick Van Show be this timeless classic. That was an utter joy."

Happy 97th Birthday to dazzling Dick Van Dyke, the internationally treasured, tireless ray of sunshine who brightened all of our childhoods and, even today, can turn our frowns upside down. @iammrvandy pic.twitter.com/Mt4P1Tcdje — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) December 13, 2022

What's your favorite project of his? Let us know in the comments down below!