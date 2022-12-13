Dick Van Dyke Celebrates 97th Birthday, Fans Share Career Highlights
Dick Van Dyke is 97 years old today and tributes from fans all over are pouring in. The Dick Van Dyke Show star's birthday is one of those happy moments on social media where someone is trending for all the right reasons. On Twitter especially, you see a bunch of people mentioning his sitcom work alongside Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins. Newer fans are mentioning stuff like Night at the Museum and the version of Dick Tracy from the 90s. (In our household, Diagnosis Murder had a hold on the TV so strong…) More recently, Marvel Studios actually consulted the TV legend on WandaVision. After all, the MCU series borrowed the look and feel of his signature show quite a bit in Episodes 1 and 2. Check out how director Matt Shakman described meeting Van Dyke down below.
"[It was] easily one of the best afternoons of my life. I mean, he is, I'm sure, an inspiration for so many people, but for me in particular, he had a huge impact on my life, and I think the same for Kevin Feige," Shakman explained to ET Online. "So, the chance to sit down with him and pick his brain and kiss the ring, really, but also just try to soak up the secret sauce that has made so much of what he's done but, in particular, The Dick Van Show be this timeless classic. That was an utter joy."
Happy 97th Birthday to dazzling Dick Van Dyke, the internationally treasured, tireless ray of sunshine who brightened all of our childhoods and, even today, can turn our frowns upside down. @iammrvandy pic.twitter.com/Mt4P1Tcdje— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) December 13, 2022
What's your favorite project of his? Let us know in the comments down below!
What a crossover
prevnext
This Dec.13th Dick Van Dyke turns 97! We're celebrating early... by airing his unforgettable guest-murderer turn on Columbo. Watch "Negative Reaction" tonight at 10PM/9C.
But most of all, Happy Birthday to Dick Van Dyke! pic.twitter.com/Zra8o8xxTx— COZI TV (@COZITV) December 10, 2022
The two are electric
prevnext
Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore on set in 1963. pic.twitter.com/w82074rvKV— jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) December 13, 2022
Pictures are absolute gold
prevnext
Happy 97th birthday to Dick Van Dyke!!! pic.twitter.com/5CpHGsrezo— Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) December 13, 2022
All these musical numbers
prevnext
A very happy 97th birthday to veteran actor, singer & dancer Dick Van Dyke, here from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang singing Me Ole Bamboo (1968) pic.twitter.com/g4zwJ6h8Cy— John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) December 13, 2022
Tremendous chemistry
prevnext
A fabulous outtake from MARY POPPINS (1964) as Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews have fun lip synching each others vocals.November 25, 2022
The more you know
prevnext
Dick Van Dyke is trending. (Don't worry, it's not THAT kind of trending.) He turns 97 today.
At 85, we almost lost him. Thank you, porpoises.https://t.co/h6RlwZTZA7 pic.twitter.com/iV244xHVw1— The Recount (@therecount) December 13, 2022
All the moves
prevnext
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:
Get ready, folks. Dick Van Dyke is going to be trending today. It’s his BIRTHDAY. All is well. He is 97 and he is FABULOUS! Put those Denzel gifs away. #WorryLessDanceMore pic.twitter.com/ldL4VmctM5— T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) December 13, 2022
Still getting it done
prev
Never forget cuando Dick Van Dyke se puso a bailar el mítico Step In Time de 'Mary Poppins' con 93 años. Hoy esta leyenda cumple 97 añazos. pic.twitter.com/5sT7yq2hPQ— Roberto Deglané (@RobertDeglane) December 13, 2022