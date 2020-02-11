Mary Poppins Star Dick Van Dyke Joins Cameo

Online denizens are well aware of the video platform Cameo, a place where fans can get a custom-made, personalized video shout out from their favorite celebrities be it a birthday greeting, anniversary message, or really anything with in reason. Though Cameo started out as being a place where D-listers congregated, it has since become more mainstream featuring a wide variety of personalities including reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, television magician Criss Angel, and world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao. Now another new addition has arrived on Cameo with Mary Poppins‘ star Dick Van Dyke making his debut.

Van Dyke is best known to Disney fans for starring in Mary Poppins in 1964 but became a household name in America thanks to his long-running TV sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show. The actor would go on to appear in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns as well, making a cameo as the son of one of the characters he played in the original film.

“I got excited, of course, that there was going to be one, and, of course, my first question was: ‘Can I be in it?’,” Van Dyke previously said on ABC’s Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20.

The Golden Globe nominated actor also appeared in some other Disney movies including Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N. and Never A Dull Moment. The actor was officially recognized as a “Disney Legend” by The Walt Disney Company in 1999.

As of this writing, Van Dyke has made three videos on the Cameo service and has a five star rating. You can book the legendary actor yourself for a video of your choosing by clicking here, but be warned that the video will set you back $500. That may sound high, and by the standards of the entire site it’s certainly up there, but the previously mentioned Caitlyn Jenner charges $2,500 per video, the highest on the entire Cameo marketplace.

Van Dyke joins a whole host of Disney-related talent that are available on Cameo including Kyla Pratt of The Proud Family, Heather Matarazzo from The Princess Diaries, Will Friedle from Boy Meets World, Steve Guttenberg from Three Men and a Baby, Gilbert Gottfried from Aladdin, and the voice of Winnie the Pooh, Jim Cummings, and yes, he’ll make a video for you doing the Pooh voice if you’d like (it’ll cost you $100 though).