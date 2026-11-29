WWE Survivor Series was an important moment for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and he came out and hinted that he was retiring. It was 30 years ago that he debuted at Survivor Series using the name Rocky Maivia, and now he might have just revealed his retirement at Survivor Series. While this is not a sure thing, it seems that fans might have seen the Rock wrestle for the last time. The event was special for The Rock, whose mother was in attendance at ringside, and he gave her a hug before delivering an emotional promo. Johnson’s voice was cracking the entire time, and it seemed like he was struggling to get through this.

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Johnson delivered a toast to the wrestlers, the crew, and the fans, and he said he was lucky to have a career thanks to them all. The moment was not a surefire retirement, but Johnson did something that signified that his retirement has come. He laid down the mic in the middle of the ring and then took off his sunglasses and laid them in the middle of the ring next to the mic before leaving the ring.

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What Did The Rock’s Actions Mean at WWE Survivor Series?

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Leaving his mic and sunglasses was very important here. When a legend retires from professional wrestling, they will leave something behind in the ring. When The Undertaker retired, he took off his signature hat, trench coat, and gloves and left them in the ring. These were the things that represented the character of The Undertaker, and leaving them behind meant that he was finished wrestling. Triple H left his wrestling boots and microphone in the middle of the ring, signifying his wrestling and promo skills, which signified he was finished.

For The Rock, he was always best known for cutting promos and delivering great one-liners, and when he left the mic in the middle of the ring, that said exactly what people think it means. Leaving his sunglasses was just a second step, and it really seemed like The Rock just said he was finished as a professional wrestler. Of course, The Rock last wrestled two years ago, when he teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns to fight Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He was supposed to be at WrestleMania the next year to work with Cody again as a heel manager for John Cena, but he ended up not working the event.

Dwayne Johnson has kept showing up when he needed to, and he is part of the board of directors for WWE, but if this appearance at the Survivor Series is any indication, that might have ended. However, there is one other option to look at. At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar lost to Oba Femi, and Brock left his boots and fighting gloves in the ring and left. Once again, it signified that he retired. Brock then returned shockingly and attacked Oba at a later Monday Night Raw, and this led to two more matches against Oba before Brock really retired. There is always a chance The Rock could be teasing a retirement before delivering one last match.

What are your thoughts on The Rock possibly retiring from WWE? Let us know your favorite Rock moments in the comments below.