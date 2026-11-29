WWE held its annual Survivor Series event on Saturday night, and there was a huge surprise for fans when Doctor Doom crashed the event to promote Avengers: Doomsday. Survivor Series is one of WWE’s biggest shows every year, a premium live event that takes place around Thanksgiving, and it has been since its debut in 1987. This is a huge event that once hosted elimination matches with five wrestlers on each team. It soon changed to regular matches, but this year, there was a traditional five-on-five match and two WarGames matches, which were five-on-five matches inside two rings surrounded by steel cages. That was exciting enough for WWE fans.

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What happened during the show got Marvel fans excited too. Following a moment when John Cena came out to the ring to announce that Kevin Owens was going to wrestle in the upcoming John Cena Classic, the telecast experienced “technical difficulties.” This then saw the arena struck in green lighting, and then Doctor Doom showed up on a platform in front of the crowd. He then said, “You are witness to the arrival of Doom. I am Doom.”

All roads lead to Doomsday! To celebrate the release of Avengers: Doomsday, WWE and Marvel Studios have teamed up to bring the Marvel Universe and WWE Universe together with official Signature Series Titles!



Shop here 👉 https://t.co/IeNGrwPFbL pic.twitter.com/pBbjDSR9JU — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

WWE and Marvel Partnering for Avengers: Doomsday Merch

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The reason for this was twofold. First, it was to tease the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, which hits theaters on December 18. However, the second reason was that Marvel and Disney are working together to sell Avengers: Doomsday and WWE merchandise. After the Doom segment, the camera went straight to a table that showed off five WWE title belts, four of them adorned with Marvel logos. The belts featured the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth was a WWE belt with a green background signifying Doctor Doom’s mystical symbols. They are available for sale at WWEshop.com.

It makes sense that WWE and Marvel would be working together. Both companies are owned by Disney, and the premium live event aired on ESPN, another Disney property. This was just a way for WWE to help Marvel promote the upcoming movie, and a way for Marvel and WWE to work together to sell special logo title belts that run close to $700 each.

It appears that Cody Rhodes visited Marvel Studios. pic.twitter.com/vHToMXrZgA — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 26, 2026

This also comes around the same time that WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has teased the possibility of appearing in an upcoming Marvel movie. He recently shared a photo of himself at the Marvel Studios offices. Rhodes previously worked with DC, where he appeared as Derek Sampson in the fifth and seventh seasons of Arrow. WWE Survivor Series also welcomed back Dwayne Johnson, who debuted in the company 30 years ago and teased a possible retirement from wrestling during his appearance on the show.

What are your thoughts on Doctor Doom showing up at WWE Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments below.