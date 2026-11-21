Although there are always people who like to smell what The Rock is cooking, the number who enjoy dining on the movies served up by Dwayne Johnson in cinemas is a finite one. Despite appearing in massive franchise movies like The Fast and the Furious and Jumanji, when Johnson is the lead in his own film, success is not always guaranteed despite the wrestler-turned-actor’s tireless work to promote the movies he appears in. In 2024, Johnson teamed up with Marvel favorites Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons for a festive movie that promised big action, big laughs and little need to exert brain cells. Released on Prime Video after a disappointing theatrical run, Red One became a record-breaking streaming success as the platform’s most watched movie of all time. Two years later, it is now heading back up the charts as fans start to work their way through Christmas movie playlists to get in the holiday mood.

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Following the success of Johnson’s Jumanji sequels – the third and final of which is about to hit cinemas soon – director Jake Kasden was the perfect person to bring Johnson’s brand of over-the-top action to a festive setting. The story focuses on Callum Drift, Johnson’s head of North Pole security who finds his retirement plans in jeopardy when Santa (a bizarrely ripped Simmons) is kidnapped. Enlisting the help of bounty hunter and black-hat hacker Jack O’Malley (Evans), the mission to save the man in the red suit turns into a globe-trotting adventure yarn that is just a religious artefact away from being an Indiana Jones pastiche. As the type of throwaway big and loud action movie Johnson has excelled at for more than quarter of a century, the film was much more pleasing to audiences than critics, and its record-breaking stats prove it.

Red One Became the Big One on Prime Video

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In the last several years, the boom in streaming and shorter release windows between cinema debut and home release has changed the way many people now choose to watch movies. Where there used to be six to eight month wait to see a movie at home, that has now been reduced to six to eight weeks, or even less in many cases. This means that most people don’t feel they are missing out if they aren’t able to catch the latest blockbuster in cinemas. Red One was exactly the kind of movie that was impacted by this. Having originally being planned as a streaming exclusive, the film was released in cinemas on November 6, just over a month before it then hit Prime Video on December 12. With a mega $250 million budget, the $185.6 million worldwide gross would have been seen as a huge flop several years earlier.

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However, that was just a taster for the main course, as Red One blasted onto Prime Video with a record-breaking 50 million viewers in the first four days. That is a story that has played out several times in the last few years, with cinematic flops becoming huge attractions to streaming audiences. This year’s Masters of the Universe, another Amazon-made movie, brought in a massive streaming audience compared to its lacking box office result earlier in the year. For many studios, cinema box office results are only one half of the story for any release now, and for a movie like Red One, with its Christmas aesthetic, the already bulging sack of views from the past two years will only grow every time the holiday season comes around. This will certainly make up for any disappointment about its original theatrical haul.

Is Red One on your Christmas movie list? Let us know in the comments.