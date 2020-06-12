Discovery ID's Police Footage Show Body Cam Pulled From Schedule

✖

This week has seen the outright cancellation of two reality television shows centered around police and their encounters with the public. Both A&E's Live PD was cancelled by the network and the long running TV series COPS finally came to an end as Paramount Network pulled the plug. A similar series remains un-cancelled for the time being though, but good luck finding it while channel surfing. A spokesperson for the Discovery ID channel confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that their series Body Cam is now "off the schedule for the foreseeable future." The series had recently premiered the first episode of its third season just last week.

First premiering in 2018, Body Cam touts itself as being "raw, intense, and action packed" while putting viewers "on the front line of policing." The series uses real footage from police body cameras that allow for viewers to "experience firsthand the dangerous, fast moving situations officers face, and the life or death decisions they must make." The official description for the series reads:

"Told by the officers themselves, you'll witness how routine call outs can quickly spiral out of control, transforming into dangerous scenes of violence. We delve into the officer's minds as they are forced to react and deal with the most difficult and life-threatening moments of their careers. From a simple roadside stop gone wrong, to high speed pursuits, to a gun wielding 'cop hater' on the loose, Body Cam will show you life on patrol is far from routine."

It's unclear at this point what other decisions will be made about the series in the new future however.

As for the other shows, COPS was cancelled by ViacomCBS with the Network announcing that they "don't have any current or future plans for it to return." The series first aired on Fox in 1989 and ran for 25 seasons, Spike TV resurrected the series in 2013 where it's been ever since. To date, the series has aired 1,100 episodes over 31 years.

ViacomCBS first announced they had temporarily pulled episodes doing to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests being held around the world. A&E offered a similar statement last week in regards to Live PD, an unscripted series formatted after Cops, though it's broadcast live on-air.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement.

To learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement and how to support the non-profits involved with you, you can use the resources located here.

