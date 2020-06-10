Cops Cancelled By Paramount Network After 31 Years

Cops isn't returning for its 33rd season after all. Days after Paramount Network pulled the latest season of the unscripted series from the airwaves, the network announced the series has come to an end at its current home. First airing on Fox in 1989 and running for 25 seasons, Spike TV resurrected the series in 2013 where it's been ever since. ViacomCBS renamed Spike TV to Paramount Network in 2018. To date, the series has aired 1,100 episodes over 31 years.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.