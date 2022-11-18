Disney Announces Magical Holiday Celebration Premiere Date and Time

Disney has revealed when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on ABC. Sunday November 17 at 8pm ET, the festivities begin! Yes, the holiday favorite will be available live on Hulu as well. For fans who won't be able to catch it live, the Magical Holiday Celebration will be available on Disney+ too. These shows are filmed live Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. In a surprise, Trevor Jackson from Freeform will be performing on the Disney Wish cruise liner. Avatar: The Way of Water will get a sneak peek during the special too!

Musical performances for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – "Such a Night," "My Favorite Things," "I Gotta Feeling" medley

Becky G – "Frosty The Snowman" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas – "A Cold Christmas" and "I Gotta Feeling"

Chloe Flower – "Carol of the Bells" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – "Jingle Bell Rock"

Il Volo – "Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)"

Jordin Sparks – "Trapmas Medley"

Maren Morris – "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Meghan Trainor – "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "Made You Look" medley

Ne-Yo – "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" and "What Christmas Means to Me" with Chloe Flower and Becky G

Run DMC – "Christmas in Hollis"

What's Coming For Christmas?

In addition to the parade, musical performances for "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – "Officially Christmas"

Black Eyed Peas – "Carol of the Bells"

Chloe Flower – "A Liberace Christmas"

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – "Blue Christmas" and "Grown Up Christmas List"

Maren Morris – "When You Wish Upon a Star"

Meghan Trainor – "My Kind of Present"

Ne-Yo – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Il Volo – "Happy Christmas (War is Over)"

"Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform's "grown-ish") hosts from the brand-new Disney Wish. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Avatar: The Way of Water which hits theaters on December 16."

Will you be watching the special next week? Let us know down in the comments!