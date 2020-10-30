The Disney Holiday Singalong Special Announced By ABC

Disney is bringing holiday cheer to ABC Network with The Disney Holiday Singalong, a festive third installment of its virtual Disney Family Singalong franchise first broadcast in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-hour special announced Friday features star-studded performances, animated on-screen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies, and classic holiday songs, according to a press release. Part of Disney's 2020 seasonal programming lineup, which includes an all-new presentation of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and the network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman on Christmas Eve, the Disney Family Singalong returns over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs Monday, November 30, from 8:00-9:00 p.m. on ABC. A performer lineup and additional details will be announced at a later date. Immediately following the third volume of the Disney Family Singalong is an all-new CMA Country Christmas in its 11th year (9:00-10:00 p.m.).

In addition to presentations of half-hour animated specials Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Toy Story That Time Forgot, both airing on the Thanksgiving holiday, ABC favorite series will premiere new holiday-themed episodes in November and December. Episodes of General Hospital, The Goldbergs, and black-ish will get into the holiday spirit just in time for the season premiere of reality competition series The Great Christmas Light Fight.

It all leads up to the network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zach Efron, and Zendaya, on Christmas Eve at 8:00 p.m. On Christmas Day, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., ABC airs the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration to conclude its seasonal programming.

Full listing details continue below: