Disney+ Emmys Teaser Features Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier

Disney+ has a big night ahead of it at the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight. The streaming service picked up a whopping 71 nominations this year across major categories and creative arts, and to commemorate the event, it released a television spot highlighting the nominees. These include The Mandalorian in its second season, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the filmed version of Hamilton, and more. The Mandalorian and WandaVision You can watch the television spot below. The Emmy Awards ceremony broadcasts tonight, September 19th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Mandalorian earned 24 nominations this year, including for the Outstanding Dramas Series category. WandaVision received 23 nods, including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier earned five nominations, including one for Don Cheadle for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (which surprised even Cheadle).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamilton scored 12 nominations, including two for Outstanding Lead Actor, one for Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the other for Leslie Odom Jr. The musical also earned a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Disney has more nominations across its other streaming outlets and broadcast network. The Handmaid’s Tale scored 21 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and a Lead Actress nomination for Elisabeth Moss. Pen15 earned Hulu its first Outstanding Comedy Series nomination. Aidy Bryant scored a lead actress nomination for Shrill.

Nat Geo earned 13 nominations, including one for Cynthia Erivo’s performance in Genius: Aretha. It also earned nominations for reality and documentary programming for City So Real and Secrets Of The Whales.

FX’s Pose earned 10 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Billy Porter. Pose’s Mj Rodriguez is also the first transgender nominee for Oustanding Lead Actress.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears earned two. One is for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

ABC’s black-ish earned six nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor (Anthony Anderson) and Lead Actress (Tracee Ellis Ross) nods. Anderson is now the most nominated Black actor in Emmy history, with seven total. Other series with multiple nominations include 20th Television’s This Is Us and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Are you ready for the Emmy Awards? Let us know in the comments.