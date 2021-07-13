The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for Don Cheadle

✖

James Rhodes may have only appeared in a single scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Don Cheadle's role in the hit Disney+ show was still enough for an Emmy nomination. Tuesday afternoon, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 73rd Academy Awards. Cheadle's Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination was the lone "above the fold" nomination for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan missing out on a leading actor nomination.

As with most current events, Cheadle wasn't about to bite his tongue on Twitter. Shortly after news of his nomination surfaced online, the Avengers star took to the social platform to simultaneously thank fans and shrug off the nomination.

"Thanks, well wishers. Sorry, haters," Cheadle tweeted with a shrugging emoji. "I don't really get it either. But on we go..."

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ... — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

When it comes to technical awards, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier locked down four additional nominations: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

Fellow Disney+ show and Marvel Studios production WandaVision fared much better when it came to Emmy nominations, locking down 23 Emmy noms across the board, including Best Limited Series and Best Actor and Actress for series leads Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously said of the studio's choice of listing WandaVision as a limited series. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.