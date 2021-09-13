WandaVision Bop “Agatha All Along” Wins Emmy for Best Music

After becoming one of the most-streamed songs of the spring, “Agatha All Along” is officially an award-winning song. The instant WandaVision classic won an Emmy Sunday evening for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, besting nominations from Bo Burnham: Inside, The Boys, The Queen’s Gambit, Soundtrack of Our Lives, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The latest win marks the third Emmy won by the Marvel Studios show.

Performed by Kathryn Hahn, the song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Lopez serves as a backup singer on the song alongside Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White.

According to an interview with Hahn earlier this year, she knew her villainous character was going to end up having a theme song, but she had no idea how viral that song would get.

“No! No,” Hahn previously said in an interview with Nylon. “I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing.’ I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

