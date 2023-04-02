Miraculous: The Movie Shares First Teaser, Confirms Full Trailer Release

Brace yourselves! It is about time for Miraculous to make a comeback. While the animated series keeps up work on season six behind the scenes, all eyes will be on Adrien Agreste and Marinette Dupain-Cheng shortly. After all, the first full trailer for Miraculous: The Movie is coming, and a new teaser just dropped for the feature!

As you can see below, the team at ZAG Inc. released the first teaser trailer for Miraculous: The Movie in France this weekend. The clip was released to inform the fandom a full trailer is coming on April 4th. But until then, this little peek at the film will keep fans buzzing!

New teaser from 'MIRACULOUS AWAKENING' has been released.



The trailer is set to premiere soon. pic.twitter.com/nCImzV7aDf — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) March 31, 2023

After all, the clip shows off the sleek animation used in Miraculous: The Film. We can see several close-up shots of Ladybug or rather her civilian self. Marinette looks as adorable as ever in this teaser, and fans are eager to see how the full trailer will bring her superhero action to life!

Of course, the wait for Miraculous: The Movie has been a long one. If you did not know, the project was announced in 2018 by series creator Jeremy Zag. Production began the following year, but as you can imagine, the global pandemic kept its schedule at a slow pace. Now, Miraculous: The Movie is gearing up for a July 2023 premiere in France, and this upcoming trailer has fans understandably hyped.

If you are not familiar with Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the series began in October 2015 and has gone on to become a global. Season five made its debut last fall, and currently, the series is streaming on Disney+ for stateside fans. So if you want to know more about Miraculous, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives-going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."What do you think about this most recent look at Miraculous' first movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.