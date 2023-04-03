Secret Invasion: What to Know About Marvel's Nick Fury Show

Who do you trust? Things are not what they seem in the new trailer for Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion, reuniting former S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) decades after the events of the 1990s-set Captain Marvel. Part political espionage thriller, part Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event inspired by the comic book series of the same name, Secret Invasion unspools plot threads that have popped up in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame — a Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene here, a WandaVision post-credits tag there. Trust no one.

"We don't know who's a friend, who's the enemy," Jackson, headlining his first Fury-centric project, told Vanity Fair. "There's a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now: Who's okay? Who's not? What happens when people get afraid and don't understand other people? You can't tell who's innocent and who's guilty in this particular instance."

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the new series, including when and where to watch Secret Invasion.

What Is Marvel's Secret Invasion Show About?

Part of the MCU Phase 5, Secret Invasion showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been impersonating humans and infiltrating Earth for years, putting Nick Fury at the center of a global conspiracy that asks: who do you trust?

Secret Invasion Release Date and Episode Schedule



Marvel's Secret Invasion premieres at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 21st, on Disney+. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays:



Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 1: June 21st

Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 2: June 28th

Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 3: July 5th

Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 4: July 12th

Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 5: July 19th

Secret Invasion Season 1, Episode 6 (Finale): July 26th

Where to Watch Secret Invasion



Secret Invasion will stream exclusively on Disney+, joining Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Secret Invasion Cast



Returning Marvel stars include Samuel L. Jackson (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) as Talos, Cobie Smulders (The Avengers) as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman (Black Panther) as former CIA Agent Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle (Iron Man 2) as U.S. Air Force officer and armored Avenger James "War Machine" Rhodes.

Franchise newcomers include Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as rebel Skrulls leader Gravik, Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI) as United States President Ritson, Charlayne Woodard (Pose) as Priscilla Fury; Olivia Colman (The Crown) as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth; and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as the grown-up G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Talos. Killian Scott (Love/Hate), Christopher McDonald (The Watcher) and Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor) round out the cast in undisclosed roles.

What Happened to the Skrulls in Captain Marvel?



After the Kree-Skrull War displaced Talos and his Skrull cell, driving the refugees from their home world Skrullos, the blue-skinned Kree sought the extermination of the "imposters who silently infiltrate then take over our planets." Fury pledged to find a new homeworld for Skrull commander Talos and his family — his wife, Soren (Sharon Blynn), and their young daughter G'iah (Auden L. and Harriet L. Ophuls) — but, decades later, Gravik has radicalized a sect of Skrull extremists.

"Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn't go," Jackson told Vanity Fair. "They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."

