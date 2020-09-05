Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Reportedly Helmed by Bad Boys for Life Directors

✖

Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm "at least one episode" of Marvel Studios and Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, according to a new report. The directing duo, whose television credits include Dutch comedy Bergica and two episodes of FX drama Snowfall, reunited Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the Bad Boys sequel for Sony Pictures that grossed $424 million at this year's box office. El Arbi and Fallah's reported involvement comes after Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, directors behind the Brie Larson-starring Marvel Studios blockbuster Captain Marvel, were rumored to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on spinoff Ms. Marvel.

According to The Direct, who broke the news, El Arbi and Fallah will direct at least one 60-minute episode of Ms. Marvel. It's unclear whether El Arbi and Fallah will direct subsequent episodes, the report says.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios series, each consisting of six episodes, hired a single director: Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Matt Shakman (WandaVision), and Kate Herron (Loki).

In June, El Arbi and Fallah confirmed meetings with Marvel and WarnerMedia-owned DC, telling ComicBook.com, "We're huge Marvel fans but it was just talks at this point."

"There was nothing yet concrete. If we find something that we really love and that fits to our personality then, yeah, for sure, we go for it. It would be an honor to work with them. We are exploring at this point," El Arbi said. "We are looking for what is the right character, right storyline to go. If they have something, if we have something, I hope that very soon we find something and we can work with Marvel or DC, as well."

Ms. Marvel follows Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan, a Captain Marvel fangirl who discovers her shape-shifting superhuman powers when her Inhuman genes are triggered. Marvel was said to have restarted its search for its Kamala in June, led by veteran Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Halley Finn.

Ms. Marvel is one of several series now in development for Disney+, alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and the animated What If...?