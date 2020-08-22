Captain Marvel Directors Reportedly Returning to Helm Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series

✖

The curious departure of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from the Captain Marvel franchise may no longer be a mystery. In fact, the filmmakers might still have a job within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tucked away in a new report from The DisInsider is a mention of Boden and Fleck being the frontrunners to direct Disney+'s Ms. Marvel show.

One of the first big news tidbits of the year, it was announced in January Boden and Fleck wouldn't be directing Captain Marvel 2, despite still being attached to the project as producers. At the time, it was speculated the two would instead be paired up with one of the original properties being developed for Disney+. This would be the first inkling the original project the duo was attached to is, in fact, Ms. Marvel.

Though principal photography has yet to start on Ms. Marvel — the series has yet to cast the titular character, after all — early speculation has led some to believe the character will appear on-screen before heading off into her own series. Last year, Kamala Khan co-creator G. Willow Wilson expressed her excitement of the character was getting her own big-budget series.

“It is so far beyond what either [editor Sana Amanat] or I ever envisioned going into this series six, going on seven, years ago, that I almost can’t process it," Wilson said last November. “I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential. I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”

Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date. Boden and Fleck's Captain Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

