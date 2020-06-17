Marvel Studios Rumored to Have Restarted Ms. Marvel Casting Process

✖

Even though Marvel Studios has had to pump the brakes on all physical production for the time being, the Burbank-based outfit has still been hard at work developing properties behind the scenes. As we learned last month, the writer's rooms for both She-Hulk and Moon Knight had wrapped as the scripts for the series were complete. Now, it looks like Kevin Feige and his team are picking back up whatever business they can, including the casting process for Ms. Marvel herself, Kamala Khan.

In a new rumor from Charles Murphy, renowned scooper and mastermind behind Murphy's Multiverse, the studio and casting director Sarah Halley Finn have started callbacks for the lead role in Ms. Marvel. Even as Murphy himself says, the rumor itself should be taken with a grain of salt as it was unable to be confirmed by a second source. The scooper further says that serious movement on the role could take place over the next "several" weeks as Marvel looks to lock down an actor for the role, potentially allowing the series to start filming by the end of summer.

Whoever the studio does manage to land for Ms. Marvel is all but guaranteed a long-term contract, especially as the Disney+ shows will be tightly integrated with the storylines we see on screen — Feige himself revealed as must last year at CCXP.

“I’ve been [at Marvel] for almost 20 years. And being able to build the MCU, and build a 23-movie Infinity Saga was great,” Feige said at the time. But after Avengers: Endgame — which wrapped up most of the long-running story threads in Marvel’s movie universe, some introduced as far back as Iron Man in 2008 — Feige was left thinking, “What can we do next?”

“We’ve already started shooting two of them, and they’re very, very special,” Feige added of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. “And will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+, and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth. It’s exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights.”

Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date. Other Disney+ shows we've yet to hear casting news from includes Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

