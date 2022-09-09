History lesson: which treasure does Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nic Cage) use to read a hidden message on the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure? Along with Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the treasure hunter and cryptologist uses a Benjamin Franklin invention giving him "the vision to see the treasured past": an ocular device with multi-colored x-ray lenses. Revealing a secret clue on the back of the Declaration, the glasses lead the trio to Trinity Church, and ultimately the location of the long-lost Templar treasure.

In National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ sequel series about the next generation of treasure hunters, a piece of the franchise's own national treasure returns in the form of the handed-down glasses. See them in the images below, captured by ComicBook at the "Journey Into Storytelling" experience on the show floor at this year's D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

While Cage won't be reprising his role as treasure hunter Ben Gates in the TV series expansion of the movie franchise, Bartha and National Treasure co-star Harvey Keitel will be returning as their characters.

"If we get a Season 2 we will beg to get [Cage]," Marianne Wibberly, who created the series for television with co-showrunner Cormac Wibberley, previously told EW. "We love the guy. He's a wonderful person, a great actor. He was our first choice for the Ben Gates character. We never thought of anyone else. He definitely has a big presence in the show."

15 years after Gate's last historical adventure in 2007's National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets, the Disney+ series embarks on a new treasure hunt with puzzle solver Jess Morales (Lisette Olivera). National Treasure: Edge of History tells the point of view of its young heroine, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Along with Bartha and Keitel guest-starring as their original characters, the spinoff features a cast that includes Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Ocean's 12) as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code, and Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there's a greater conspiracy at hand.

The young cast features Jess' circle of friends: Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician with a permanent chip on his shoulder who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

National Treasure: Edge of History will stream on Disney+, joining the original two films starring Cage on the platform. A release date for the TV series has not been announced.