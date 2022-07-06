National Treasure TV Series on Disney+ Gets Official Title

The official title for the National Treasure TV series on Disney+ has been revealed. Fans can thank the release of Disney's panels for San Diego Comic-Con this year for revealing the new, updated title. Taking place on Thursday, July 21st, the first day of SDCC, is a panel for National Treasure: Edge of History, which gathers the cast and executive producers to give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ series. While Nicolas Cage and the rest of the cast of the original National Treasure movies won't be appearing in the show, fans can get to know an all-new cast of characters as they search for new treasures and family secrets.

Other panels listed for Thursday through Sunday include Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Abbott Elementary, Bob's Burgers, Archer, The Simpsons, The Orville: New Horizons, What We Do In The Shadows, and more. Keep in mind this is only the TV side of Disney's SDCC offerings. Marvel Studios is confirmed to be present at SDCC, though there was some doubt with the D23 Expo also taking place later this year.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

The first look at the National Treasure cast was revealed during The Walt Disney Company's annual shareholders webcast in March. The next generation of puzzle-solving treasure hunters: features Jess Morales (Total Eclipse's Lisette Alexis), Tasha (Flatbush Misdemeanors's Zuri Reed), Ethan (Lady Bird's Jordan Rodrigues), and Oren (City on a Hill's Antonio Cipriano). Described as a DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

THURSDAY, JULY 21:

2:15-3:15 p.m. – NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY – The cast and executive producers will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series, which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series. Ballroom 20

