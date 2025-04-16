Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Coming in May 2025

We’re just halfway through the month of May, but it’s never too early for Disney+ to get its subscribers prepared for what lies ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service shared its latest monthly newsletter, letting everybody know about all of the movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup in May. There’s plenty to be excited about next month, with one of the biggest additions arriving on the very first day.

May 1st will see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse added to Disney+, joining the streamer’s already robust Marvel movie lineup. This month will also feature the debut of several episodes of Andor, as the show concludes its second and final season, as well as new episodes of Doctor Who.

For Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th, Disney+ will be adding the new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, as well as POV videos of Star Wars attractions from Disneyland.

You can check out the full Disney+ May lineup below!

May 1st

Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

May 2nd

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

May 3rd

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

May the 4th

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

Celebrate 70 years of imagination and unforgettable storytelling at Disneyland Park by journeying through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This immersive P.O.V. experience invites you to explore Batuu after hours, where droids work diligently, heroes emerge, and the First Order looms around almost every corner.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

Celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This P.O.V. journey shows how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life! Your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order. Do you have what it takes to rise with the Resistance?

May 6th

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated thriller Andor, returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

May 7th

Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)

Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) 100th Episode

The Greens are determined to make their 100th adventure their best, even if that means unleashing monstrous chickens, venturing into the afterlife, and delivering a mysterious box.

May 9th

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

May 10th

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5

May 13th

Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT

May 17th

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6

May 19th

Tucci in Italy Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity—and differentiate each region from the next. In this new series, Stanley’s on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.

May 20th

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) Premiere – New Short-Form Series

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel is the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning short-form series “Minnie’s Bow-Toons.” In the new shorts, Minnie, Daisy and Cuckoo-Loca open a brand-new pet hotel in Hot Dog Hills, complete with a spa and salon where they pamper the pets; a yoga studio where Clarabelle teaches yoga lessons to all of the pet guests; a stage for evening pet-tertainment; and a gourmet kitchen where Minnie and Daisy whip together healthy snacks for their hotel guests.

May 24th

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7

May 28th

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

May 31st

How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT

