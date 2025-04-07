Andor Creator Reveals Why Star Wars TV Series Scrapped Original 5 Season Plan

The acclaimed Star Wars series Andor was initially planned as a five-season epic chronicling Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from reluctant thief to dedicated Rebel hero. However, creator Tony Gilroy ultimately condensed the story into just two seasons, as revealed in a new interview with SFX (via Games Radar). The decision to dramatically reduce the show’s scope wasn’t driven by network mandates or budget cuts but rather by practical production realities and physical limitations that became apparent midway through filming the first season during the pandemic. This approach has resulted in a unique narrative structure for the final season, using time jumps and focused storytelling blocks to cover the remaining four years of Cassian’s pre-Rogue One journey.

“We were halfway through shooting season 1, coming through Covid, and the monumental size of the show, the effort, and everything else was just dawning on us,” Gilroy explained. “We realized that I didn’t have enough calories to do it, and Diego’s face couldn’t take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it.” The reference to star Diego Luna’s “face” recognizes that with each passing year of production, Luna would naturally age, creating a visual disconnect for a character who should appear younger than in Rogue One. “We were saved by Disney saying, ‘Okay, if you guys can figure out a way to do it, we’re into it,’” Gilroy said.

“It’s a fascinating experiment, and I don’t know if anyone’s ever done it before,” Gilroy noted about their solution. “We’re going to jump a year between each block, and we’re going to use that negative space in a really interesting way, coming back for three days at a time, so it’s like a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.” This approach allows the show to cover the four remaining years of Cassian’s journey before Rogue One while maintaining the intensity and quality that defined the first season of Andor.

Everything We Know About Andor Season 2

The second season of Andor will maintain the 12-episode count of its predecessor but will be structured differently, with the story broken into four blocks of three episodes each. This format aligns with Disney+’s recently announced release strategy, which will deliver these blocks weekly rather than following the traditional one-episode-per-week model of the first season.

Each three-episode block of Andor Season 2 will represent a different year in Cassian’s journey toward becoming the dedicated Rebel operative seen in Rogue One, effectively advancing the timeline while focusing on crucial moments of character development and rebellion growth. According to Gilroy, crafting a cohesive narrative with these time jumps presented a significant creative challenge. “The challenge is, how do you come back [to start each chapter]? We wanted to have it be as elegant and seamless as possible, and just hit the ground running,” he explained. “There was a lot of experimentation to make sure that would work.”

Gilroy has previously confirmed that Season 2 of Andor will showcase the formation of the Rebel Alliance from disparate resistance groups. Each time jump will show a progressively more organized rebellion, with the series exploring specific moments in Star Wars history previously only referenced in other media. New additions to the cast for Season 2 include Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) appearing in flashbacks and characters from the broader rebellion, including Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), who later joins Cassian on the Rogue One mission. The season will also feature the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Alan Tudyk as the droid K-2SO, showing how the acerbic droid first partners with Cassian.

Disney+ will release three episodes of Andor Season 2 each week beginning April 22nd, with subsequent releases on April 29th, May 6th, and May 13th.

Are you happy Andor is ending in Season 2? Or would you prefer they kept the five-season plan?